Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $343,000 Position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.09% of Valhi worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 39.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Valhi by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valhi by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Valhi by 644.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 39.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Valhi in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VHI stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.32 million, a P/E ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.56. Valhi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $28.94.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $507.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Valhi’s payout ratio is presently 133.34%.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

