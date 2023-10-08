Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $347,000 Stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of VAALCO Energy worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGY. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 27.7% in the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 47,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 385,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $5.87.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.57 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

