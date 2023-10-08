Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,271,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,606,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 372.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.09 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

