Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of Hibbett worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Hibbett by 138.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Price Performance

HIBB stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98. Hibbett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.96 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Trading upgraded Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, August 28th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Hibbett Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

