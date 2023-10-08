Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $359,000 Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PROG by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PROG by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 5.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PROG by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in PROG by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRG shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PROG from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

PROG Stock Performance

NYSE:PRG opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $44.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. PROG had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $592.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

