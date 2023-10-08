Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 18,983.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 1st quarter worth $1,440,000.

WMK stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $95.57.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 2.46%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Weis Markets in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

