Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $371,000 Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 170.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of KOF opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.61.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.6528 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

