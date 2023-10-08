Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Argan worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 310.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Argan by 390.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Argan during the first quarter worth $109,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Argan during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Argan by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Argan Price Performance

Argan stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.56. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $47.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $141.35 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.53%.

Argan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.11%.

Argan Profile

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Further Reading

