Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $379,000 Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,117 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of SunCoke Energy worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 574.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1,615.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

SXC opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $810.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.24. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Insider Transactions at SunCoke Energy

In other news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $153,242.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,793.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SXC. StockNews.com began coverage on SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

