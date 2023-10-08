Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of The Hackett Group worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $23.74 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The firm had revenue of $75.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCKT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

