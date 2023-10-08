Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $124.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $192.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.13.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.69.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

