Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife during the first quarter worth $256,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Herbalife in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $98,993.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $13.31 on Friday. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Profile

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

Featured Articles

