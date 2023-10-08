Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,235,000 after buying an additional 1,657,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,524,000 after buying an additional 1,352,829 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,615,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 809,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,152,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after buying an additional 574,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE GEO opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $593.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of The GEO Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GEO

About The GEO Group

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.