Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $356,000 in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 91,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of W&T Offshore as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE WTI opened at $3.88 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. W&T Offshore had a return on equity of 1,591.08% and a net margin of 17.37%. W&T Offshore’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on W&T Offshore from $7.90 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

