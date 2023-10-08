Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $375,000 in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.11% of Zynex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 64,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $8.12 on Friday. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Zynex had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $44.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,279.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zynex news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,179 shares in the company, valued at $205,279.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

