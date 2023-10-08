Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $382,000 in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,939,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,246,000 after acquiring an additional 199,682 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 2.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,778,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,763,000 after buying an additional 189,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CoreCivic by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,105,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CoreCivic by 114.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,523,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after buying an additional 1,349,325 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in CoreCivic by 42.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,472,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after buying an additional 736,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic Stock Performance

CXW opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.88. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $463.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.46 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CXW shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CoreCivic

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,579.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 36,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $362,925.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,478.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,382 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.