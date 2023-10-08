Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $404,000 in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camping World by 88.8% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Camping World by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Camping World by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth approximately $2,954,318,000. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWH opened at $17.99 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 2.67.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

