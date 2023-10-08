Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Heritage Financial worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HFWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 151,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HFWA shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian Charneski acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heritage Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HFWA opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.58. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $77.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

