Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 115,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In related news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $85,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,500.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $167.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.95. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.24 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.35 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 34.88% and a return on equity of 21.32%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

