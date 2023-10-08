Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.19% of Gran Tierra Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,187,000,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $631.68. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

(Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

