Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 3,369 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Movado Group worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 38,624 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Movado Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 156,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Movado Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 65,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MOV. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MOV opened at $28.22 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Movado Group had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $160.39 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

