Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 671 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,227,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,644,000 after buying an additional 39,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,910,000 after buying an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after buying an additional 48,888 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $915.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $53.58. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $63.21.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

