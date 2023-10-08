Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 764 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of MasterCraft Boat worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $374.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.88 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 54.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 132,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $2,916,462.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,001,411 shares in the company, valued at $44,171,140.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCFT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

