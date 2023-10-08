Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 7,936 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Douglas Elliman worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

DOUG stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $194.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $275.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Howard M. Lorber purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,248,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,794,641.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard M. Lorber purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,248,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,794,641.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Kramer purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at $241,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 79,954 shares of company stock valued at $176,103 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

See Also

