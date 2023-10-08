Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 11,112 The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.09. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $292.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.40 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 57.52%. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

In other Buckle news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $568,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

