Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 122.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 116.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 155.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $34.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.68. Global Industrial has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $34.72.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 5.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

