Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,133 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Interface worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TILE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,778,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,398,000 after acquiring an additional 108,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,600,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Interface by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,946,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,922,000 after buying an additional 60,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Interface by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,188,000 after buying an additional 28,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Interface by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TILE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interface in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Interface Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of TILE stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.53 million, a PE ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.88 million. Interface had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interface

In other news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 8,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $90,356.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,689.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Articles

