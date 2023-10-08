Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 260 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,446,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,099,000 after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.0% in the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 462,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,104,000 after acquiring an additional 30,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $48.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.72. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

