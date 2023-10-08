Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 4,210 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.36. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $456.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRBK. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

View Our Latest Report on GRBK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $38,785,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,767,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,067,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Green Brick Partners

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.