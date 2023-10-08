Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 455 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after buying an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,663,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,068,000 after buying an additional 608,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after buying an additional 127,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,223,595 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.70. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

