Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 5,943 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 9.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Argus boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.4 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.38.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

