Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 754 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Guess? were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Guess? by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Guess? by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Guess? by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guess?

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $158,814.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,554.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GES. B. Riley initiated coverage on Guess? in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Guess? in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.89. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $24.84.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $664.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.50 million. Guess? had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

