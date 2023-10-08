Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 796 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of South Plains Financial worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,092,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,101,000 after purchasing an additional 133,929 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its position in South Plains Financial by 21.8% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 292,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 52,303 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,031,000. 31.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPFI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on South Plains Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of South Plains Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noe G. Valles bought 23,000 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $618,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,962.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $26.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $453.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.61. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.20 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 24.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

South Plains Financial Profile

(Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.