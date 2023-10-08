Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 898 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.35 and a 52 week high of $98.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $702 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.88.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.21). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $815.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,997 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $536,671.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 15,678 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $1,340,312.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,773,139.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,997 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $536,671.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,462.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,498 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

