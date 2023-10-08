Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $393,000 Position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

VTLE opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $878.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.08.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $335.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.19 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 57.79% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 18.25 EPS for the current year.

VTLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $39.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $300,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,546.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

