Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,502 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 129.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2,691.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $346.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $319,472.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $319,472.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman sold 14,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $607,566.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,556 shares in the company, valued at $672,339.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,818 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.