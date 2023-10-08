Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $24.85.

Shares of BEN opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

