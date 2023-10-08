Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Garmin were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Garmin by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $106.13 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $108.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.57.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

