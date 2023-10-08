Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 157 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 19.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.50). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 54.95%. The company had revenue of $76.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 127.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

