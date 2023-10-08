Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSJS opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1241 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

