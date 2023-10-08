Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $137.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day moving average is $121.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $139.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,331 shares of company stock worth $17,176,933. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.