Golden State Equity Partners Has $6.17 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the second quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 101,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 71,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 35,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 148.0% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 31.2% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.86.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

