GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 101.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAF opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.37. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.18 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

