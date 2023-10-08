Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Position Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Quarry LP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.37 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOPE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,503.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,503.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $59,043.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $317,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

