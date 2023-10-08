Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 87,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,145 shares of company stock valued at $55,144,443 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

