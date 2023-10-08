Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $11.69 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,314 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $327.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.