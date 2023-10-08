Gregory Bailey Buys 17,817 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stock

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Bailey bought 17,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $402,129.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,525,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,437,035.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.97. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Harvest Management LLC grew its position in Biohaven by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Biohaven by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

