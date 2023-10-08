Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock valued at $55,144,443. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

