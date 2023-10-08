Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $203,680.00 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total transaction of $205,247.80.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $315.43 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.81.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

