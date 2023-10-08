Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,836 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.