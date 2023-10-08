Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,836 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0483 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

